JOHN F. DOYLE Cedar Rapids John F. Doyle, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully March 30, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. John was born July 10, 1937, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1955. After losing both of his parents by age 21, he and his future wife, Jan Ciemnoczolowski, raised his two sisters and one brother. Meeting in 1957 and marrying in 1960, they became a formidable team for more than 60 years. He soon became a bricklayer/stone mason and later, a home builder. John had many hobbies and interests including travel, especially Ireland and celebrating his Irish roots, caring for his lawn, working with his hands, and especially spending time with his beloved skid loader. He loved volunteering his many talents, especially to Immaculate Conception (secret door) and St. Patrick's. John was a hard-working and generous man who took pride in everything he did. He was a kind and patient teacher who led by example. He lived a life of J.O.Y., Jesus first, others second and yourself last. He cherished his long lasting relationships with his IC classmates, especially Jim Maher, and leading a prayer group. He and Jan were well known for entertaining priests, nuns and many others. He is survived by his loving wife, Jan, married for more than 59 years; sons, Terry, Shawn and his wife, Laure, and Dan; along with six grandchildren. John will be greatly missed by all he touched. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. A vigil will take place at 5:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 857 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for the installation of the St. Francis Statue at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Thank you John Go raibh maith agat