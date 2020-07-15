1/
John "Jack" Doyle
JOHN "JACK" DOYLE Iowa City John "Jack" Doyle, 95, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City. John R. Doyle was born Dec. 18, 1924, in Norwood, Mass., to Mary and William Doyle. During World War II, Jack served as a naval officer with the Underwater Demolition Team attached to the USS San Francisco. Following his honorable discharge from duty in 1946, he served 14 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Jack received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Ph.D. from Tulane University. At Tulane, he met his future wife, Christine Willingham. They were married Aug. 29, 1956, in Alexandria, La. Jack accepted a professorship in the chemistry department at the University of Iowa in 1956, teaching until his retirement in 1993 as Professor Emeritus. He also had served as a visiting professor at MIT and Colorado State University during his career. His family includes his children, Delia Boehm (Rick), Patrick Doyle (Carla), Maureen Doyle (David Williams) and Sean Doyle; and grandchildren, Colin Doyle, Connor Doyle (Claire), Krista Boehm, Kerry Boehm and John Boehm (Amanda). He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine; brother, William; and granddaughter, Courtney Doyle. In honoring Jack's wishes, no services are planned. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care that Briarwood Healthcare Center provided to both Jack and Christine.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
