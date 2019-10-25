|
JOHN DUANE SMITH Springville John Duane Smith, 58, of Springville, passed away peacefully with his beloved family by his side. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Private inurnment: Lisbon Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Karla; children, Ashley Smith, Chelsea "Big" Smith (Josh Thompson) and Chelsea "Peanut" (Cody) Moeller; grandchildren, Kaiden and Amira Young, Ty Thompson, and Brayten and Pieck Moeller; mother, Rita Smith; siblings, Thomas "Tom" (Mickey) Smith, Dave Smith, Nancy (Randy) Williams, Jeff (Wendi) Smith and Joe (Kim) Smith; siblings-in-law, Kristin (Dan) Bascom, Kara Ganka and Jim (Becky) Digman; special uncles, Paul Ortmann and Jerry (Nancy) Ortmann; beloved dachshund puppies, Mazzie and Chloe; and many extended family members and friends. John was born on Nov. 30, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, to Donald and Rita (Ortmann) Smith. He married Karla Corkery on Sept. 7, 1996, in their backyard in Springville. They enjoyed watching their daughters grow up, participating in their activities, and later, enjoying their grandchildren. He began working for Schimberg Co. in Cedar Rapids, helping with sales of mechanical products. He worked there for more than 27 years, and created many friendships with his colleagues. John was an avid trapper, collecting coyote and coon furs with his buddy, Nosty. He hunted deer and loved all things nature and outdoors, even taking the girls out pheasant hunting in the cornfields. Taking his grandkids out on the quads was one of his favorite pastimes. John could be found singing in his trapping room in the garage, probably holding an Old Milwaukee and sharing stories with those who joined him. He was funny, talkative, and tended to get the last word in. John will be missed by all who knew and loved him for the legend he was. He was preceded in death by his father; parents-in-law, Ellis "Corky" and Sharon Corkery; brother-in-law, Bronson Ganka; and good friend, Yonk. Memorials may be directed to Above and Beyond Hospice Care. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Above and Beyond Hospice Care, especially Jennifer King, for their gracious care of John during his illness. Please share your support and memories with John's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019