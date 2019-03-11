Home

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Crematory Services
405 1St St Nw
Elkader, IA 52043
(563) 245-1113
John E. Hoth

John E. Hoth Obituary
JOHN E. HOTH Garnavillo John E. Hoth, 84, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Garnavillo, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church. Memorial services: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clayton Center, with the Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating. Visitation: noon until service time at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
