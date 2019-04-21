JOHN E. MCCALMANT Cedar Rapids John E. McCalmant, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on April 16, 2019. John was born June 22, 1925, in Wyoming, Iowa, son of William E. and Ruth (Parsons) McCalmant. He was drafted out of high school and served his country in World War II in the U.S. Army, in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters. Upon returning, he was employed as a truck driver for Big Bill's Feed in Wyoming, Iowa. He met Marjorie Nelson from Springville and they married Aug. 24, 1952. John and Marjorie's home always was a warm, welcoming place for everyone. There were no strangers. After relocating to Cedar Rapids, he was employed by Iowa Windmill & Pump, which eventually became Plumb Supply Company. John enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and spending time with friends and family, especially Thanksgivings with loved ones. He was known as the man who could fix anything. He loved reading Western novels and going gambling with friends to local casinos. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie (Nelson) McCalmant; son, Jerry McCalmant; infant son, Jay McCalmant; and brothers, George, Robert, Charles, Vernon, Ivan and William; and sisters, Donna and Verna. Left to cherish John's memories are daughters, Judy (Bill) Kietzman, Janet (Ed) Hurst, Joan (Gary Kaplan) McCalmant and Jayne Lane; brother, Benjamin; and sisters, Rose Mere and Thelma Rohlena; grandchildren, John (Erika) Sloatman, Jeff (Liz) Kietzman, Denise (Andrew Guthrie) Sloatman, Dave (Alex) Kietzman, Kassidy, Allen, Aaran and Andrew McCalmant and Ryan and Jessica Lane; and 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the Hiawatha Care Center Staff for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch and Stead Family Children's Hospital. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary