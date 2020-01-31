Home

JOHN E. MCSWEENY Cedar Rapids John E. McSweeny, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday at his residence with his family by his side. John was the loving husband of the late June Caroline McSweeny (nee Treptow). Loving husband of his second wife, Betty Jane McSweeny (nee Williamson). Loving father of Ricky L. McSweeny, John J. McSweeny (Kim), Pat S. McSweeny, Gregory A. McSweeny (Jennifer), Michele McSweeny and Renee Fagel (Dan). He also was a loving stepfather to Karen Peach (Kevin), Pam Coryell (Phil), Robin Riveland (Wayne), Kathleen Belk (Jeff) and Erin Martin (Jeff). Loving grandfather of 36 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. John served as a captain in the Korean War, then worked in law enforcement and corrections until his retirement in 1998. He spent many years baking, sharing and teaching a few classes. Ultimately, John spent the majority of his time in God's word and in prayer. This became the focus of his life, followed closely by the love he had for his family. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4401 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main St., Florence, KY 41042. Middendorf Funeral Home in Fort Wright, Ky., are serving the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
