John E. Poula

John E. Poula Obituary
JOHN E. POULA Mount Vernon John E. Poula, 84, of Mount Vernon, died Sept. 30, 2019, at Hallmark Care Center. Memorial service: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon with visitation one hour earlier. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Surviving are his wife, Betty; children, Charles "RJ" (Mary) Murphy, Dennis Murphy, Jody (Rainey Brown) Stewart and Cheryl (Devon Barrett) Studt; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Birky; and many nieces, nephews and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kim Alan Murphy; grandchild, Richard Andrew Studt; and brother, David Poula. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hahn Howard American Legion Post 480. Please share your support and memories with John's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
