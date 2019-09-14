|
JOHN EDWARD BARKER Independence John Edward Barker, 81, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home in Independence, Iowa. John was born March 21, 1938, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Howard and Mildred (Bergom) Barker. He attended Independence schools and resided in Independence for most of his life. After graduation, he worked as a gas station operator and car repairman. He attended Hawkeye College and earned a degree in drafting design. On Dec. 26, 1970, he married Joyce Lorraine Engler and they had two children, Kurtis and Anita. He was employed at Bloom Inc. of Independence for seven years before he began driving semi-trucks locally. Later he became an owner-operator and drove across all of the United States until 2004. He was one of the few founding members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he was dedicated to welcoming all and serving with his well-known engineering and woodworking skills. He enjoyed volunteering his time and playing cards with family and friends. He became affiliated with the Old Mill and was a member of the Buchanan County Historical Society. He welcomed the public on tours and assisted with many events for the mill. Many in the community knew him as the man in the hat on a scooter. He treasured that, this enabled him to be mobile and visit with all he saw along his way. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Barker, Independence, Iowa; his son, Kurtis (Melody) Barker, Independence, Iowa; a daughter, Anita (Justin McLeod) Barker, Independence, Iowa; his stepchildren, Linda Card, Waverly, Iowa, Carol (David) Kisner, Independence, Iowa, and Lisa (Randy) Lorenzen, Independence, Iowa; his grandchildren, Tony (Heather Wilson) Barker, Emily (Andy) Krempges, Shane Peterson, Amy Kisner, Matthew Kisner, Robbie Miller, Michael Miller, Stephanie (Steve) Brewer and Jeff (Amber) Lorenzen; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Cole; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mildred Barker; and two stepsons, Robert and Ronnie Miller. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Independence with the Rev. Michael Holman officiating. Burial will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Reiff Family Center funeral home in Independence, Iowa. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019