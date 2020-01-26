Home

Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
JOHN EDWARD CARBAUGH Atkins John Edward Carbaugh, 80, of Fairfax, formerly of Atkins, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Atkins Legion Hall from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. John was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, to Humphrey and Ida (Williams) Carbaugh. He graduated from Atkins High School in 1956. John served his country in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Pauletta" Henderson at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins. John was an industrial engineer at Collins Radio, retiring in 1994. John and Pauletta loved spending time at their cabin at Lake Delhi and enjoyed the many good friendships they've made over the years. They loved spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and never missed an opportunity to attend their activities. John and Pauletta treasured their role as Santa and Mrs. Claus during many Christmas seasons. John was a founding member of the '38 Fire Club in Atkins. He is survived by his children, Scott (Jo) Carbaugh of Solon and Kim (John) McElree of Atkins; his grandchildren, Joshua (Carrie) Northcutt, Shannon (Preston) Tobin, Jordan Carbaugh and Nate Carbaugh; his great-grandchildren, Alexis and Kael Northcutt; his sister, Sara Schwab of Marshalltown; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pauletta, in 2017; two brothers, Harry Carbaugh and Humphrey Carbaugh Jr.; and three sisters, Joann Book, Florence Sweet and Mary Schild. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
