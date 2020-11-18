JOHN EDWARD HANDLEY Mount Vernon 1932 - 2020 Survived by daughter, Gail Handley, and her husband, Daniel Goldstein, of Cedar Rapids. John was born on a farm near Tipton, and cultivated his relationships, life and land in North Liberty and Mount Vernon, Iowa. My father lived a full life, on his own terms, with Mother Nature as his Goddess, and the Golden Rule as his Mantra. He worked hard, never complained, and had a great sense of humor. John lived independently on the land he loved and tended, until earlier this year, when he was diagnosed with dementia. My father passed peacefully from this life, from COVID-19, after participating in my marriage two days before. I will eternally be grateful that he was a part of the ceremony. Thank you, Dad, for all your Love and Life Lessons. I will miss you terribly. Thank you to Sara Hubbell of Mercy, Dr. Bell at UnityPoint, Avalon Hospice, and the very kind caregivers at Keystone's Cedars for their compassion and for treating Dad as who he was. My father will be cremated, per his wishes. For those who wish to honor his life, please consider wearing a mask, planting a tree, and/or paying life's gifts forward.



