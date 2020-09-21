1/
John Edward Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN EDWARD HENRY Marion John Edward Henry, 86, of Marion, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Northbrook Manor. Private family Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, where full military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in Lynxville, Wis. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Brosh Chapel, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. The family requests everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A full obituary will be in Tuesday's Gazette.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brosh Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved