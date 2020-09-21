JOHN EDWARD HENRY Marion John Edward Henry, 86, of Marion, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Northbrook Manor. Private family Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, where full military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in Lynxville, Wis. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Brosh Chapel, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. The family requests everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A full obituary will be in Tuesday's Gazette.



