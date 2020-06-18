JOHN EDWARD LOWN Webster John Edward Lown died June 16, 2020, from complications of Agent Orange, at his home near Webster, at the age of 74 years. He is survived by his wife, Brenda of Webster; four children, Kedra Jackson of Kansas City, Kan., Jeremi (Samantha) Lown of North English, Matthew (Danyl) Lown of Tiffin and Stephanie Lown of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Riley and Logan Jackson, Keyden and Kailor Lown and Faith and Grace Lown; a brother, Larry (Linda) Lown of Pender, Neb.; and a sister, Carol (Charlie) Trier of South English. He was preceded in death by his parents. Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be in the Sorden Cemetery, near Webster with military rites. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to North Keokuk County Fire Department, Webster United Methodist Church or Essence of Life Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. The family would like to thank Essence of Life Hospice for their wonderful care and support during this time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.