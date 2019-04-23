|
JOHN ARTHUR EMONIN Marion John Arthur Emonin, 73, of Marion, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar Residential Care in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Fairfield Friends Church in Fairfield with Pastor Tim Carter and Pastor Len Maselli officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the church. Interment will be at Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Richland Friends Cemetery or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Emily Emonin, 3142 Silver Oak Trail, Marion, IA 52302. Gould Funeral Home of Richland is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019