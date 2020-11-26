1/1
John Ernest "Jack" Grant
JOHN "JACK" ERNEST GRANT Iowa City John "Jack" Ernest Grant, born Aug. 28, 1925, to Albert M. and Christine (Currier) Grant of Amesbury, Mass., died at home in Oaknoll Retirement Residence, Iowa City, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 2020. From his first marriage to actor-director, Sonia Takvorian (1923-2012); he leaves beloved sons and grandsons, Michael ("Louie") Grant (Belmont, Mass.); and son, Steven Phillip (Philadelphia, Pa.), and Kenneth M. Grant and son, Miles (Austin, Texas). In mourning also are his wife (since 1974) and Blake collaborator Mary Lynn (Johnson) and their son, William J. Grant (St. Paul, Minn.); as well as his brother, Alan; sister, Julie Demars; and their families. For an affectionate overview cheering Jack's vigorous anti-war protests and "warm and very funny" company, see Alexander S. Gourlay, "Foreword," Prophetic Character: Essays on William Blake in Honor of John E. Grant (2002). Jack often accompanied his wife to First United Methodist Church, donated his remains to the University of Iowa's Deeded Body Program, and decided against a funeral or other remembrance. Gifts to donors' preferred organizations are appreciated. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, Iowa is handling arrangements. www.lensingfuneral.com

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
