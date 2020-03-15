Home

JOHN F. "JACK" BREDL Cedar Rapids John F. "Jack" Bredl, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Rev. Christopher Podhajsky will officiate. Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Molly; two sons, John (Mary) of Hudson, Wis., and Greg (Lori) of Cedar Rapids; six daughters, LeAnn Bredl of Boston, Susan (Tom) Rugo of Cape Cod, Mass., Becky (Mike) Ferguson of Waukesha, Wis., Kristin (Marc) LaCriox of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Sara (Dave) Mudd and Jennifer Bredl, all of Cedar Rapids; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Connie Runde. Jack was born on April 16, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John and Theresa (Forrestal) Bredl. He graduated From Immaculate Conception High School and later attended the University of Iowa. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Molly Schwartzhoff, on Nov. 28, 1953, in Cedar Rapids. He was a tool designer at Collins for more than 25 years and later worked at the Cedar Rapids Tool and Die Company until his retirement. Jack enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada, music, cooking and traveling. He knew he had the most wonderful eight kids in the world. He forever will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha in Jack's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Bredl family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
