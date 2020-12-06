I am so sorry and saddened to hear of John’s passing, although I know he was suffering since his recent fall. I met John and Joan when I began cleaning for them many years ago. Over the years we developed a great friendship.

I always looked forward to visiting with him. I would stop over now and then to help him with his eye drops and brought him some new squash to try, BTW he loved it. I will miss him.

Thoughts and prayers to his family during this time.

Theresa Rowland

Friend