JOHN F. MCINERNEY Cedar Rapids John F. McInerney, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. A private family service and burial will be held. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. John is survived by four sons, Michael (Denise) of Centreville, Va., Patrick (Sandy) of Tonawanda, N.Y., John Jr., of Belvidere, Ill., and Robert (Misti) of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Kristen, Katie, Alex, Leah, Hannah and Cameron; one great-grandchild, Dean; his first wife, Joan McInerney of Cedar Rapids; and second wife, Joann McInerney of Sterling, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Chris. John was born on Nove. 25, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Jim and Mary Lightner McInerney. He spent his youth in Cedar Rapids with his mother who died in 1946. John graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1948. After two years at Loras College, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, serving four years as an in-flight radar technician on the B-36 bomber during the Korean conflict. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he graduated in 1957 from Iowa State University with a BSEE. John worked at Rockwell Collins where he held positions in radio engineering, marketing and management in Cedar Rapids and the Government Operations office in Washington, D.C. John retired in 1997 after 40 years with Rockwell Collins. John enjoyed playing golf, politics, Big Band Jazz and flying his 1947 Cessna 140. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.