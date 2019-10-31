Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
John "JC" Fank

John "JC" Fank Obituary
JOHN CHARLES "JC" FANK Vinton John Charles "JC" Fank, 62, of Sleepy Eye, Minn., formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour before Mass on Saturday at the church. Knights of Columbus will start the visitation with a rosary at 4 p.m. Friday. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, rural Vinton. The casket will be closed at all times. John is survived by his children, Allison (Justin Cunningham) Fank of Nora Springs, Camille (Ryan) Schremser of Independence and Breandan Fank of Cedar Rapids; remaining siblings, Ron (Polly) Fank of Independence, Gary (Michele) Fank of Winthrop and Dianne Fank of Winthrop; brother-in-law, Louis Kacere; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. John was preceded in eternal rest by his parents, Melvin and Jean Fank; and his sister, Mary Kacere. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for John and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
