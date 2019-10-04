|
JOHN FRANKLIN KADING Van Horne John Franklin Kading, 70, of Van Horne, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital following a short illness. Visitation will be held on Oct. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. The funeral will be held on Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne with a luncheon to follow. John was born March 21, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Donald and Virginia (Stevenson) Kading. He was baptized on May 1, 1949, and confirmed on April 7, 1963, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. He attended Benton Community High School and graduated in 1968. He married Linda Heubner on Aug. 15, 1973. He worked at and retired from Amana Refrigeration. John loved spending time with his family. They were his pride and joy in life. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Atlanta Braves fan. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; his children, Bob (Ann) Heubner of Robins, Kim (Tim) Grimm of Deep River, Dee (Keith) Zahrt of Amana and Donny Kading of Van Horne; six grandchildren, Ashlee (Weston) Widmer, Jon Heubner, Alexa Grimm, Elyssa Kading, Allison Kading and Gracie Zahrt; his sister, Carole Miller of Shellsburg; brothers-in-law, Gary (Judy) Heubner of Jacksonville, Fla., Duane Heubner of Vinton and Randy Heubner of Vinton; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Luke's Hospital Foundation Guardian Angel Program and/or Hospice Inpatient Unit at St. Luke's Hospital.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019