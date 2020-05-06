|
JOHN JAMES GUNN SR. Mount Vernon We lost a great father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend on Monday, May 4, 2020, when John James Gunn Sr., 91, died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, July 27, at Lisbon United Methodist Church with a time for fellowship following, the good Lord willing. Private graveside services will be at Campbell Cemetery after the fellowship. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include his daughter, Julie Thomas; daughter-in-law, Nannette Gunn; grandchildren, Jared (Jamie), Tim (Katie), Thad (Crystal), Tamara (Pete), Holly (Kelley) and Jordan (Nicole); and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton and Hazel Gunn; wife, Mary; and two sons, John James Gunn Jr. and Jay Curtis Gunn. He married Mary Beth Sheley on Valentine's Day 1948. He was extremely proud of his three children and gratified to live to see his grandchildren become educated, well-grounded and family-minded. Jim spent his entire life in the Mount Vernon area, where he was an alumnus of Mount Vernon Community Schools. He loved his farm and maintaining his adjoining acreage. Before retiring, he was the owner/ operator of a grain and general trucking business. He drove a Mount Vernon school bus and worked at True Value Hardware for several years. He was a church member, where he was involved in many capacities. He served on the Mount Vernon City Council for two and a half terms. Also, he was president of the Rotary when the club celebrated its 50th anniversary. After retiring, he and Mary enjoyed traveling to the four corners of America, with four trips to Alaska. He volunteered for 17 years at St. Luke's Hospital as the "wheelchair man," delivered Meals on Wheels and worked for the Alaska Park Service. He possessed a steadfast work ethic, which was greatly admired by all who knew him. He did woodworking for craft shows in Arkansas, which detailed farm and trucking machinery. He was especially proud of having some sent to Central America on a mission trip. Jim donated the original school bell back to the Abbe Creek School with a dedication on June 5, 2016. Fishing was his passion, as were sports, card playing, traveling, and maintaining his yard and home. He cherished his time with family and friends, carrying his "tools" to do all the odd jobs when visiting his kids. Love was always abundant, whatever the endeavor! In his continued spirit of giving to others, memorials may be sent to the Mount Vernon Community Alumni Foundation or the Lisbon United Methodist Stained Glass Window Fund. Please share your support and memories with Jim's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
