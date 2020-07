Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

JOHN JAMES "JIM" GUNN SR. Mount Vernon John James "Jim" Gunn Sr., 91, died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Lisbon United Methodist Church with a time for fellowship following. Private graveside services at Campbell Cemetery following the fellowship. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store