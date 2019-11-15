|
JOHN H. ADAMS Waterloo John H. Adams, 47, of Waterloo, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Urbana United Methodist Church in Urbana with Pastor Susan Higdon and Pastor Sue Ney officiating. Following luncheon, interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. Sixth St.) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019