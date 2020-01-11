|
JOHN H. CULBERT Waterloo John H. Culbert of Waterloo passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at home of complications from Alzheimer's with his family by his side. John was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Iowa City, to Herman and Margaret (Thomas) Culbert. John married Beverly Walker on June 17, 1972. They had eight children between them. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; sister, Linda (Gary) Narveson; and brother, Lou (Lynn) Culbert, both of Minnesota. There are also several nieces and nephews. His children are Lisa Clubb of Waterloo, Barb (Terry) Fisher of Waterloo, Danny and Dennis Culbert, both of Waterloo, Heidi (Phil) Wiley of Marion, Wendy (Larry) Rector of Waterloo, John Culbert and Sheila Culbert, both of Creston. John was proceeded in death by both of his parents; a brother, Martin; sister, Kathy Carpenter; and brother-in-law, Darrel Carpenter; and a grandchild. John had 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life on a later date. John was a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020