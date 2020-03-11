Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
John Halvorson Obituary
JOHN ERIK HALVORSON Cedar Rapids John Erik Halvorson, 32, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Cedar Rapids. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Erik's full obituary can be found at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
