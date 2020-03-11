|
|
JOHN ERIK HALVORSON Cedar Rapids John Erik Halvorson, 32, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Cedar Rapids. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Erik's full obituary can be found at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020