John Harm Bents Obituary
JOHN HARM BENTS Tipton John Harm Bents, 86, of Tipton, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Nursing Home. A rosary will start the visitation on Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m. and they will receive friends until the start of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, Iowa. A graveside service with military honors will be provided by Tipton American Legion Post 123 and the Tipton V.F.W. Post 2537 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
