1/1
John Henry
1934 - 2020
JOHN EDWARD HENRY Marion John Edward Henry, 86, of Marion, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Northbrook Manor. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Brosh Chapel, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. The family requests everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private family Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, where full military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in Lynxville, Wis. John was born May 8, 1934, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of George and Imogene Margaret (Russell) Henry. John served in the U.S. Navy from August 1956 to August 1961. John was united in marriage to Pauline Bock on May 24, 1955. He worked on printing machines at Goss Manufacturing and at the Cedar Rapids Gazette as a typesetter. He also drove a school bus for many years for Marion public schools. John enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed experimenting making wines and just being with family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pauline Henry, who died in 1992; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Novey and Bud Bock; sisters-in-law, Marian (Barney) Bernabei and Annabelle (George) Stubbe; and a longtime companion, Arlene Reeves John is survived by his children, Barbara (Michael) Orness of Solon, Janice Everson of Marion and Theresa (William) Henry of Windsor, Colo.; three grandchildren, Ben (Angie) Everson, Nick Everson and Hunter (Alison) Orness; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ella, Bode and Adison; his sister-in-law, Joan Novey of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; his nieces and nephews; and Arlene's children, Steve, Brian, Mike, Jodee and Susan. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Shriners Hospital in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
