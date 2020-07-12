JOHN RICHARD "RICK" HOFER Oelwein John Richard "Rick" Hofer, 73, of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospice, St. Mary's Hospital, in Rochester, Minn. Rick was born June 27, 1947, in Fayette County, Iowa, to John and Dora (Gage) Hofer. He graduated from Fayette High School in 1965. Following his graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for 12 years. After leaving the service, Rick worked as a route salesman for Guys Foods, an appliance salesman at Montgomery Ward, a manager at Sunnyside Lanes bowling alley and drove a truck for 35 years for Hancor/ADS. His favorite thing about driving a truck was the sunrises and sunsets he witnessed. Rick married his first wife, Chiqui Rodriguez, in 1967; they later divorced. Rick married Jonnie J. Dominguez Koenig in Oquawka, Ill., on May 2, 1972. Rick and Jonnie moved to Oelwein in 1979. Rick loved his '65 Chevelle convertible, seeing his grandchildren, going out to dinner and visiting new places. He loved his cowboy shows, making sure his grass was cut and his snow shoveled, spending time with his coffee buddies and putzing around in his garage. He loved all things food and always drank his milk with three ice cubes. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Jonnie Hofer of Oelwein; sons, Craig (Cindy) Koenig of Rochester, Minn., and Steven (Deanna) Koenig of Mesa, Ariz.; daughter, Lisa (Hiram Medina) Hofer of Chicopee, Mass.; stepmother, Audrey Hofer, of Randalia; sister, Cheryl (Stan) Alrichs of Hiawatha; brother-in-law, Dale Strand of Oelwein; half sister, Janice (CR) Marshall of Stevens Point, Wis.; stepsisters, Shirley (Larry) Wenthe of Prairie City, Bobbie (Allen) Beenken of Grundy Center and Linda (Rod) Bowers of Webster City; seven grandchildren, Alyssa (Calvin) Jerde of Rochester, Minn., John Koenig, of Minneapolis, Minn., Jeremiah Koenig of Rochester and Jose Luis Hofer, Jose Ramon Hofer, Stephanie Hofer and Lisa Hofer Jr. of Puerto Rico; six great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and numerous morning coffee buddies. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peg Strand; brother-in-law, Timothy Nelson; brother, John L. Hofer Jr.; and stepbrother, Steven Reynolds. Rick's family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice Team for their compassionate care in Rick's last weeks. Memorials may be directed to the family. Because of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



