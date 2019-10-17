Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for John Holecek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Holecek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Holecek Obituary
JOHN HOLECEK Marion John Holecek, 63, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hiawatha Community Center. John was born Nov. 5, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Robert and Dolores (McCord) Holecek. He graduated from Marion High School and was a machine operator at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids. On Oct. 22, 1982, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion, John was united in marriage to Robin Wilson. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved working in his garage making woodworking gifts. He is survived by his wife, Robin Holecek; daughters, Christy (Kyle) Coberly and Emily Holecek; granddaughter, Alexus Coberly; grandsons, Lincoln, Jackson and Jefferson Coberly; mother, Dolores Holecek; brothers, Bobby and Jim Holecek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenny and Marilyn Wilson; and extended family. John was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Holecek; and sisters, Ruth Ann and Debby Kay. Memorials in John's memory may be directed to the Urbana-Polk Township Fire Department, 102 Capitol Ave., Urbana, IA 52345 or Aiming for Cure Foundation, 401 Kimball Rd., Iowa City, IA 52245. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Steve and Leesha, the Urbana Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Mercy Medical Center for the special care they provided to John. Please share a memory of John's at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now