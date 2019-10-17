|
JOHN HOLECEK Marion John Holecek, 63, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hiawatha Community Center. John was born Nov. 5, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Robert and Dolores (McCord) Holecek. He graduated from Marion High School and was a machine operator at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids. On Oct. 22, 1982, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion, John was united in marriage to Robin Wilson. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved working in his garage making woodworking gifts. He is survived by his wife, Robin Holecek; daughters, Christy (Kyle) Coberly and Emily Holecek; granddaughter, Alexus Coberly; grandsons, Lincoln, Jackson and Jefferson Coberly; mother, Dolores Holecek; brothers, Bobby and Jim Holecek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenny and Marilyn Wilson; and extended family. John was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Holecek; and sisters, Ruth Ann and Debby Kay. Memorials in John's memory may be directed to the Urbana-Polk Township Fire Department, 102 Capitol Ave., Urbana, IA 52345 or Aiming for Cure Foundation, 401 Kimball Rd., Iowa City, IA 52245. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Steve and Leesha, the Urbana Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Mercy Medical Center for the special care they provided to John. Please share a memory of John's at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019