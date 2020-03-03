|
JOHN C. HUMMER Oxford John C. Hummer, 61, formerly of Oxford, ended his life Sunday, March 1, 2020. A time for family, friends and, of course, truckers to gather and share their stories, support and love will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary's Auditorium, 133 E. Main St., Oxford, look for the Trucks! John would expect you to come dressed in your trucking clothes or at least very comfortable. Private family graveside services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in John's memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020