|
|
JOHN HUSCHKA Cedar Rapids John Huschka, 70, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha. A celebration of life will take place in summer 2020. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for John and his family. Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Vicki; children, John and Chad (Melanie) Huschka; grandson, Mason; sister, Mary (Bob) Biede; and many extended family members and friends. John Joseph Huschka was born Jan. 8, 1949, in Algona, Iowa, to August and Evelyn (Halligan) Huschka. He attended Boone Valley High School, graduating in 1967. John married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Will, on Feb. 28, 1970. After graduating from REI, he began working at Collins Radio designing circuit boards. He retired after over 40 years. John was a funny guy who enjoyed playing poker with his friends, playing card games with family, "collecting" items including older Thunderbirds to restore, coaching the Hawkeyes from his chair, and listening to '80s and '90s country music. John cherished his family and enjoyed the time they spent together. They will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Anne. Please share your support and memories with John's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019