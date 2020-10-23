1/1
John. J. Airy
1942 - 2020
JOHN J. AIRY Alburnett John J. Airy, 78, of Alburnett died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Private family services are at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com /tcid/78737669. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include his wife, Janet; a daughter, Shelby (Travis) Popelka of Central City; two sons, Bryce (Heather) of Alburnett and John (Brevity) of Central City; and five grandchildren, Nash, Clay, Cecily, Nick and Jake. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Phil; and two sisters, Carol and, in infancy, Karen. John was born on March 20, 1942, in Winterset, the son of Loren and Verna (Smith) Airy. He married Janet K. Johnson on Nov. 13, 1965, in Cedar Rapids. John was a lifelong farmer in the Alburnett area. He proudly served in the National Guard and enjoyed fishing, shooting, hunting, and the time spent with family and friends at the family cabin in Missouri. One of John's passions was tractors, and he participated in tractor pulls throughout the state. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Otter Creek Fire Department in John's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Airy family on our web page at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
OCT
27
Service
03:00 PM
client.tribucast.com /tcid/78737669
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
