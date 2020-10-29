JOHN J. BILLSON Cedar Rapids John J. Billson, 69, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Oct. 26, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. At John's request, there will be no services. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. John was born Dec. 18, 1950, the son of James and Edith (Wright) Billson. He is survived by his sisters, Janie and Lazaro Ruiz of Cedar Rapids, Donna Nimmo-Enid of Oklahoma and Sherri and Curtis Bancroft of Oklahoma City; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and three nephews. Please share a memory of John at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.