JOHN J. "JACK" STREIF Whittier John J. "Jack" Streif, 74, of Whittier, died on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and may be viewed at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/ 74400604. Entombment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stateroom at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; a daughter, Brenda (Thayne) Short of Robins; a son, Joel of Coralville; five brothers, Duane, Mike, Paul, Dale and Gary; and three sisters, Mary, Joyce and Kathy. He also is survived by two granddaughters, Lauren and Sydney; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tom and Lawrence; and five sisters, Helen, Nancy, Grace, Diane and Barb. Jack was born June 29, 1946, in Anamosa, the son of Earl and Leona (Fah) Streif. He married Bonnie L. Fenner on March 11, 1967, in Oelwein. Jack worked for several different companies, which include Alliant Energy, retiring from there as a lineman in 2002. He also traveled the United States as a high-voltage demonstrator for Kearney and was a John Deere salesman. At the end of his career, he followed his true passion of farming up until his death. Jack was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and an elder of the town of Whittier. He was an avid toy collector of John Deere tractors and antique John Deere garden tractors. He loved to tinker and was an avid enthusiast of anything related to John Deere. "To his angel friends in heaven he will be giving you a daily crop report, the rain gauge report and ask how many miles are on your wings." A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Streif family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020.
