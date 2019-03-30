Home

John Joseph "Jack" Fay

John Joseph "Jack" Fay Obituary
JOHN "JACK" FAY Cedar Rapids John "Jack" Joseph Fay, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Jack was born Aug. 25, 1930, the son of Carl and Margaret (Eichacker) Fay in Dubuque, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and on June 25, 1955, he was married to Dorothy Jeanne Palmer in Dubuque. Jack worked for Northwestern Bell as a systems technician and also was a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed several hobbies, including woodworking, bowling and golfing. Jack loved spending time outdoors and with his family. He always will be remembered for his great smile and sense of humor. Survivors include his five children, John (Anna) Fay, Joseph (Julie) Fay, Jeanne Fay, Cheryl Fay and Julie Fay; nine grandchildren, Nikki, T.J., Elizabeth, Abby, Ethan, Brooke, Jessica, Mike and Callie; and four great-grandchildren, Nico, Luca, Axel and Dante. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Mary Eagen; parents; and brother, Tom Fay. The family would like to thank the staff at Keystone Cedars and West Ridge Care Center for their outstanding care for Jack. Memorials may be directed to the at or to West Ridge Care Center, 3131 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405 in memory of Jack. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
