JOHN JOSEPH SVOBODA Marion John Joseph Svoboda, 74, of Marion, passed away early Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, by Father Christopher Podhajsky. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids is serving the family. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane; children, Philip (Michelle) Svoboda, Mark (Melanie) Svoboda and Ann Svoboda; grandchildren, Devon, James, Dylan and Jacob Svoboda; brother, David (Delores) Svoboda; sister, Theresa (Wayne) Alberts; and sisters-in-law, Betty Svoboda and Shelly Svoboda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. and Margaret K. (Kepler) Svoboda; and two brothers, Thomas Jr. and Steven Svoboda. John was born April 11, 1945, in Cedar Rapids. He married Diane M. Grishaber on May 27, 1967, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. John had worked at Weland Laboratories and later at Aegon Securities. He was employed as church secretary at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at the time of his retirement. John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War era, and a member of American Legion Post 170 in Blairstown. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. John enjoyed traveling, especially in the western parts of the United States. He was a very talented carpenter and had a gift for repairing houses and selling them. John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved his dogs and granddogs, especially Kody, Paula and Scully. Military graveside services will be conducted by American Legion Moomey-Vogel Post 727. A memorial fund has been established and donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019