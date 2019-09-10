|
JOHN "JOHNNY" JULIS JR. Cedar Rapids John "Johnny" Julis Jr., 44, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. John was born Aug. 16, 1975, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John and Lina (Julis) Flender. He attended Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids. John excelled in football and track. John enjoyed watching and cheering on the Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Cubs. John most of all loved his family. John is survived by his brothers, Rick, and Gary; sisters Bev, Julie, Jolene and Lela; a daughter, Brittany Julis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tommy; and sister, Debbie. There will be a Celebration of Life from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Playtime Tap. We would love to have all of his family and friends there to share memories of Johnny.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019