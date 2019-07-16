Home

JOHN ANDREW KAISER Manchester John Andrew Kaiser, 83, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson presiding. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, where there will be a 4 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Inurnment with military rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019
