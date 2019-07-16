|
JOHN ANDREW KAISER Manchester John Andrew Kaiser, 83, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson presiding. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, where there will be a 4 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Inurnment with military rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019