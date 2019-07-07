Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
John Kessenich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kessenich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Kessenich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Kessenich Obituary
JOHN "JACK" KESSENICH Shellsburg John "Jack" Kessenich, 83, of Shellsburg, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy following a long illness. There will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family. Jack is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Raymond (Michelle) Kessenich, Jacquelyn (Roger) Fleming, Scott Moes and Melanie (Randy) Mastin; grandchildren, John (Lauren) Kessenich, Josh Kessenich, Tiernan Fleming and Cassidy Fleming; great-grandchild, Hayden Fleming; and sister, Betty Mulhern. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Art, Don, Bob, Joseph and William; and sister, Lorraine. Jack was born Nov. 9, 1935, in Madison, Wis., the son of Joseph and Catherine Kurth Kessenich. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 1954. Jack was in the U.S. Army Airborne from 1954 to 1960. He owned and operated the Pearl Street Social Club in Shellsburg for many years. On June 6, 1992, Jack married Kathryn Phelps in Shellsburg. Jack enjoyed playing golf and watching the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. Jack's family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy for going above and beyond during his care. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now