JOHN "JACK" KESSENICH Shellsburg John "Jack" Kessenich, 83, of Shellsburg, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy following a long illness. There will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family. Jack is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Raymond (Michelle) Kessenich, Jacquelyn (Roger) Fleming, Scott Moes and Melanie (Randy) Mastin; grandchildren, John (Lauren) Kessenich, Josh Kessenich, Tiernan Fleming and Cassidy Fleming; great-grandchild, Hayden Fleming; and sister, Betty Mulhern. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Art, Don, Bob, Joseph and William; and sister, Lorraine. Jack was born Nov. 9, 1935, in Madison, Wis., the son of Joseph and Catherine Kurth Kessenich. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 1954. Jack was in the U.S. Army Airborne from 1954 to 1960. He owned and operated the Pearl Street Social Club in Shellsburg for many years. On June 6, 1992, Jack married Kathryn Phelps in Shellsburg. Jack enjoyed playing golf and watching the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. Jack's family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy for going above and beyond during his care. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019