JOHN A. KOPPES Onslow John A. Koppes, 71, of Onslow, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Friends and relatives of John may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Services for John will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Temple Hill with the Rev. Douglas Loecke. Military Honors will be afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post No. 528. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019