John L. "Jack" Livingston
1943 - 2020
JOHN L. "JACK" LIVINGSTON Fairfax John L. "Jack" Livingston, 77, of Fairfax, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home following a 10-year battle with cancer. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 8100 Roncalli Dr. SW, in Cedar Rapids. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in rural Fairfax. A private visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Please sign up for visitation times using the link www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0b4facad2fabf85-johnlivingston; or by calling (319) 393-8000. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Jack was born on Oct. 22, 1943, in Waukon, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Harriet (Kelly) Livingston. His family farmed near Waterville and later moved to Cedar Rapids in 1956. He graduated from Regis High School in Cedar Rapids in 1961. He was united in marriage to Carole Svoboda on June 1, 1963, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Jack worked as a railroad engineer for the Milwaukee Railroad and later retired from the Iowa Interstate Railroad in 2003. He also worked for the College Community School District as a mechanic and bus driver in the time between his railroad positions. Jack was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed the outdoors, and was usually working on a home improvement project. Most of all, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and attending his grandchildren's activities. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carole of Fairfax; children, Joseph (Tina) Livingston of Rochester, Minn., Jeffrey (Jaki) Livingston of Norwalk and Julie (Dennis) Magee of Dunkerton; six grandchildren, August, Charles, and Eleanor Magee, and Abbigail, Elizabeth and John "Jack" Livingston; brother-in-law, Dennis Svoboda of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters-in-law, Marlene Kuhn of Perry and Lois Livingston of Atkins. Preceding him in death were his parents; and siblings, Ann Marie West, Jim Livingston, Marian Scheffert, Keith Livingston, and his twin brother, Joseph Livingston. The family would like to thank Jack's care teams at UIHC and Iowa City Hospice for the care and support given to Jack during his illness. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St., Iowa City, IA 52240. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
