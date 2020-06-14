JOHN JOSEPH LANE Benton City, Wash. John Joseph Lane, a longtime resident of Benton City, Wash., passed away on May 14, 2020, at Brookdale Torbett, a memory care community in Richland, Wash., after more than a six-year battle with dementia. John was born on Oct. 3, 1937, in Clinton, Iowa, to John and Mildred Lane. In 1975, John received his A.A. degree from Kirkwood Community College in parks and natural resources. He loved working for the Linn County park system at Matsell Bridge in Iowa; Menard Ag Buildings in Iowa; Spring Mountain Ranch in Las Vegas, Nev.; and Franklin County Noxious Weed Control Board in Washington. John was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 40 years and made many friends who knew him as Father John. John is survived by his wife, Arlene of Benton City, Wash.; brother, Mike (Alice) of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; daughters, Cheryl Fratzke (Leon), Dawn Lane Kannenberg (Joe), Arlene Worrall (Mark), Mary Jo Beebe, Julie Lane, Linda Hunt (Jason) and Ann Lane; son, John Lane (Kelli), who are all in Iowa; and step-daughter, Karyn-Marie Childs (Kevin) of Seminole, Fla. John also is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John loved the outdoors and spent many hours riding his motorcycles and even his riding lawn mowers. He loved animals, especially his devoted dogs, Tina and Sadie. He even grew to like cats when a special little tuxedo, Chloe, adopted him. As feral cats started hanging around his home, he and Arlene proceeded to capture them and have them spayed and neutered at Prevent Homeless Pets Spay and Neuter Clinic in Benton City. A funeral service will not take place in Washington. A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Cross Life Community Church, 5555 Mount Vernon Road, SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family would like to thank Chaplaincy Palliative and Hospice Care and Brookdale Torbett Memory Care Facility for their support and love during John's battle with dementia. If desired, donations can be made to Prevent Homeless Pets Spay and Neuter Clinic in Benton City, Chaplaincy Palliative and Hospice Care or a charity of your own choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store