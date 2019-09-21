Home

John Leo Bahning


1924 - 2019
John Leo Bahning Obituary
JOHN LEO BAHNING Cedar Rapids John Leo Bahning, 95, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place surrounded by his loving family. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. John R. Flaherty, with visitation an hour earlier. Internment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for John and his family. John Leo Bahning was born on July 29, 1924, the son of Leo J. and Frances (Raker) Bahning. He proudly served his country in the United States Merchant Marines and Naval Reserve from 1943 to 1958. He was a proud Iowa State alumnus. John was united in marriage to Joan Schermer on April 10, 1950, in Dyersville, Iowa. John was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing bridge and cribbage, gardening, fishing in the summer and making wine. In later years he and Joan enjoyed traveling throughout the world. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret Nesler; his brother, the Rev. Frederick Bahning; and his infant daughters, Ann and Elizabeth. Left to cherish John's memories are his children, Mary (David) Wille, Tom (Victoria Duggan) Bahning and Barbara (Richard) Chin; and five grandchildren, Christina, Diana, Charles, Claudia and Oliver. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
