JOHN LOUIS LUTZ Cedar Rapids John Louis Lutz, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died May 16, 2020, at home in The Meth-Wick Community. Services: private. Arrangements: Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Born Jan. 29, 1927, in Zearing, Iowa, to Louis and Pearl (Moore) Lutz. Married Velma Marie Fox on June 4, 1950, in Atkins, Iowa. Owned Home Heating Co., Cedar Rapids, 1953-1983. A World War II veteran, he enjoyed 40 years of retirement, winters in Arizona, feeding koi fish at The Meth-Wick pond, golf, singing, telling a good joke and dancing. Survived by wife of 70 years, Velma; brothers, Glenn and Ronald; children, Sheri (Doug) Rayes and Terry (Sherri) Lutz; and seven grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. Messages: www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials: The Meth-Wick Community or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020