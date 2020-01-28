|
|
JOHN H. LYONS Cedar Rapids John H. Lyons, 89, ended his life's journey on Jan. 25, 2020, at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa. Services with military rites at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Cedar Memorial Certified Celebrant Jim Parton will officiate. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from noon until service time Wednesday at the Chapel of Memories. John was born Feb. 23, 1930, near Centerville, Iowa, to Fred and Marie (Packard) Lyons. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in the local area up through Centerville High School. As a young man, he farmed for a short time before joining the Navy in January 1951, where he served for four years. While in the Navy, he was based out of Norfolk, Va., and traveled widely aboard the USS Lindenwald, including trips to Greenland, Europe and the Caribbean. Following his honorable discharge, he took advantage of the GI Bill to learn the building trade and work with his cousin, John Packard, in Wisconsin and Ohio, before returning to Iowa in 1960. He became a talented carpenter over his 40-year career, much of that time employed by Suburban Lumber Co. in Cedar Rapids. John was well known in the area for skilled finish carpentry in high end home construction. He built his family's home in 1965. In his spare time, he enjoyed being a handyman and mechanic at home and for friends. He belonged to Carpenters Union Local 308 throughout his career and was a 30-plus year member of the Winnebago Wheels RV Club. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna; and two sons, John Edward Lyons of Cedar Rapids and Dr. Donald Lyons and wife Deanna of Corvallis, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Russell, all of Centerville. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa (www.campcourageous.org). Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020