Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lyons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lyons Obituary
JOHN H. LYONS Cedar Rapids John H. Lyons, 89, ended his life's journey on Jan. 25, 2020, at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa. Services with military rites at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Cedar Memorial Certified Celebrant Jim Parton will officiate. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from noon until service time Wednesday at the Chapel of Memories. John was born Feb. 23, 1930, near Centerville, Iowa, to Fred and Marie (Packard) Lyons. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in the local area up through Centerville High School. As a young man, he farmed for a short time before joining the Navy in January 1951, where he served for four years. While in the Navy, he was based out of Norfolk, Va., and traveled widely aboard the USS Lindenwald, including trips to Greenland, Europe and the Caribbean. Following his honorable discharge, he took advantage of the GI Bill to learn the building trade and work with his cousin, John Packard, in Wisconsin and Ohio, before returning to Iowa in 1960. He became a talented carpenter over his 40-year career, much of that time employed by Suburban Lumber Co. in Cedar Rapids. John was well known in the area for skilled finish carpentry in high end home construction. He built his family's home in 1965. In his spare time, he enjoyed being a handyman and mechanic at home and for friends. He belonged to Carpenters Union Local 308 throughout his career and was a 30-plus year member of the Winnebago Wheels RV Club. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna; and two sons, John Edward Lyons of Cedar Rapids and Dr. Donald Lyons and wife Deanna of Corvallis, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Russell, all of Centerville. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa (www.campcourageous.org). Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -