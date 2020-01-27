Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home
92 5th Ave
Keystone, IA 52249
(319) 442-3315
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
92 5th Ave
Keystone, IA 52249
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Keystone, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Seeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Seeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Seeck Obituary
JOHN M. SEECK Keystone John M. Seeck, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone, with the Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 21, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established. John's complete obituary will appear on Feb. 19. Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -