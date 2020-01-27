|
|
JOHN M. SEECK Keystone John M. Seeck, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone, with the Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 21, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established. John's complete obituary will appear on Feb. 19. Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020