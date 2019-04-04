Home

JOHN M. TEDESCO Cedar Rapids John M. Tedesco, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel, where a vigil will start at 2 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Jude Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial: Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. John is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughter, Teresa (Cory) Naughton of Fort Dodge, Iowa; son, Michael Tedesco of Jesup, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
