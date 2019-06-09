Home

Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah
604 South Avenue
Decorah, IA 52101
(563) 382-8651
John Magner Obituary
JOHN MAGNER Cedar Rapids John Magner, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Decorah, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah, with the Rev. Donald Hertges presiding. Burial will be in the St. Bridget Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, 604 South Ave., Decorah, and also after 10 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette; seven children, Judy of Cedar Rapids, Joyce (Dennis) Maulson of Waterloo, John T of Edina, Minn., Jeff (Theresa) of Omaha, Neb., Jerry (Sherie) of Cedar Rapids, Joe (Amy) of Cedar Rapids and Jean (Tom) Vogel of Eagan, Minn.; grandchildren, Tanya (Jason) Sbiral, Tammy Maulson, Trisha (Jeff) Dean, Tess (Max) Kuenstling, Andy Magner, Courtney Magner, Michael Magner, Katie Magner, Sophia Vogel; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary (Pat) Donovan; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019
