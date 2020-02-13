|
|
JOHN MARCUS KNODLE Marion John Marcus Knodle, 84, of Marion, Iowa, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church conducted by the Rev. Nate Montover. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. John was born June 12, 1935, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Dean and Eva (Nelson) Knodle. After graduation, he went to the University of Illinois and graduated in February 1959. He had two children, Marcus John and Pamela Dawn with wife, Gisela. In 1992, he married the love of his life, Sheryl Ann Ahrendsen, which brought in four Wood stepsons, Tim, Todd, Tracy and Terry; six grandchildren, Lane Ruley, Spencer Wood, Danielle Davis, Andrew Wood, Jackson Razor and Kiah Wood, and great-granddaughter, Emerson Wood. John spent almost 40 years at Collins Radio. He was in various management positions, the greatest being production engineering leader of a new process defined as "Mutilayer Circuit Boards." This had the backing of the company president, Art Collins. John was active in sports for most of his life. Earlier years were team sports: baseball, basketball and football. Later, it became golf and bowling, and then later years turned to card games. Duplicate bridge was a big part of his life. John taught the subject at Kirkwood Community College and authored a book on the subject. He also was the director of two weekly games and played in national tournaments. John was a member and recognized as a leader at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He was the organizer and building chairman for the new church, completed in 2004. Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Youth Program. Please share a memory of John at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020