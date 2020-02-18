|
JOHN MITCHELL MASKEWIT-EDGETON SR. Cedar Rapids John Mitchell Maskewit-Edgeton Sr., 41, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. at the Club House Five Seasons Mobile Home Park located at 3421 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE. John Mitchell Maskewit-Edgeton was born July 22, 1978, the son of Tom Bruner and Lynette Edgeton. He was united in marriage to Sarah Rodgers on July 14, 2018, in Cedar Rapids. John loved his work at PMX as a castor. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. John loved America and his Native American heritage. He had a great sense of humor. He was a jokester and prankster and a great friend to many. John was a great father to his children and loved his German shepherd-mixed dog, Rajul. He was preceded in death by his two uncles, Reno and Dale Edgeton; and his grandmother, Dorothy Martin. Left to cherish John's memories are his wife, Sarah Maskewit-Edgeton; children, John Maskewit-Edgeton Jr., Emily Edgeton, Dawson, Logan, Mason and Keegan Van Damme; one grandson; siblings, Tara Upchurch, Ian Upchurch and Abby Szabo; cousins, Alec and Alisha Cryder; mother and father, Lynette and Rodney Upchurch; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted Rodgers and Judy Sylvester; and many aunts, nieces and nephews, all of Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to the family in John's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020