|
|
THE REV. MONSIGNOR JOHN ROBERT MCCLEAN Dubuque The Rev. Monsignor John Robert McClean, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Monsignor McClean deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. The Mass of Christian Burial for Monsignor McClean was Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa. He served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Marion from 1985 to 1997. Memorials will be distributed to Monsignor McClean's favorite charities. Memorials may be mailed to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd. Dubuque, IA 52002. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Dubuque is in care of the arrangements. Condolences sent to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020