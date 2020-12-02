JOHN W. MCGEE Cedar Rapids On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, John W. McGee, 73, loyal husband and father of two, passed away peacefully in his home. John was born April 19, 1947, in Independence, Iowa, to Frank and Bette (Harris) McGee. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Holst, on May 15, 1966, just before entering the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of his service in 1970, he and his wife settled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where they raised two children. John attended Kirkwood Community College and, later, Coe College. He worked for Rockwell Collins as an electronics test technician until his retirement in 2002. John was a gun enthusiast who enjoyed target shooting and reloading. He appreciated time spent relaxing around loved ones and engaging in an intellectual discussion. He liked listening to "golden oldies" and watching television with his Chihuahua buddy, Pete. He was a natural leader who was contented in opportunities to share his wisdom or experience with others. John is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, John "Twain" McGee II; and daughter, Tracy (Josh) LaBarr. John was preceded in death by his parents. Because of the pandemic, there will not be a funeral service, as per his wishes. After cremation, his ashes will be interred at Cedar Memorial, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials or condolences can be directed to the family. Please leave a message or tribute to the McGee family on the website www.iowacremation.com
under obituaries.